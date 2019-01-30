Driver taken to hospital after gritter truck overturns

The lorry rolled down an embankment beside the A828 near Appin on Wednesday morning.

Accident: The gritter overturned down an embankment. Stewart Gourlay

The driver of a gritter lorry was taken to hospital after the truck overturned during an icy morning run.

The lorry rolled down an embankment beside the A828 near Appin, in Argyll and Bute, at around 3.30am on Wednesday.

Police said the driver was not seriously injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Snow and ice warnings are currently in place across the whole of Scotland, with a number of roads and schools closed as a result.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, but we have not been made aware of any serious injuries.

"As the lorry had left the road, it wasn't blocking it, but we put up police tape to make it safe. Bear Scotland were making arrangements for the recovery of the vehicle."

