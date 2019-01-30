Man found badly injured in lane after afternoon attack

Police believe the victim was attacked by two Asian men in Glasgow.

Langshot: Man suffered leg injuries. Google

A man has been left seriously injured after being assaulted in broad daylight.

The 25-year-old was found with a leg injury on Langshot Street near to Paisley Road West in Glasgow at around 12.50pm on Tuesday.

It is believed that he was attacked by two Asian men at some point after midday.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Sergeant Dougie Stevenson, from Govan CID, said: "At this time it is unclear why the victim was attacked and it is vital that anyone with information that could help us get to the bottom of what happened comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident, or noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area between 12pm and 12.50pm to check their footage in case they have captured anything which might be of significance, such as people running away."

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact police on 101.

