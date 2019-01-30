More than 100 new flats lined up near Glasgow city centre

Development set to be completed in the city's Finnieston area by next year.

The development will feature gardens. Drum Property Group

More than 100 new flats are being planned close to Glasgow city centre.

The development, known as G3 Square, is being lined up for Finnieston.

It will feature extensive garden areas when it opens next year.

A total of 108 flats will be put up for sale by Drum Property Group over six or seven floors.

Finnieston has been widely dubbed as one of the "UK's hippest locations" in recent years and is close to various dining and entertainment venues.

Fife Hyland, communications director at Drum Property Group, said: "In recent years, Finnieston has been transformed by the arrival of new restaurants, shops, bars and gyms, cementing its position as one the best places to live in the UK.

"We're incredibly excited to add to the bustling area with a development offering city lifestyle living in the heart of Finnieston's vibrant community."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.