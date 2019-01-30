Mountain rescue search for missing climber in Cairngorms

A helicopter has been requested and teams have been deployed to the northern part of the area.

Hunt: Search for missing climber. STV/Laura Piper

Mountain rescue teams are searching the Cairngorms for a climber who has been reported missing.

The teams said they have requested a helicopter and have been deployed to the northern part of the mountain range at around 4pm on Wednesday.

The Caringorms Mountain Rescue Team tweeted: "CMRT responding to reports of a fallen climber in Northern Cairngorms.

"We have requested Aircraft support. Updates to follow."

Earlier this week another climber was rescued after he was injured in a fall on the plateau.

The Cairngorm MRT located the missing climber after the incident was reported at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5995305664001-news-190128-rescue16x9.jpg" />

