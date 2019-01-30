Father mowed down and killed in row over broken windows

Daniel McCafferty ploughed into Steven Campbell before dragging him under a van.

Steven Campbell: He was murdered after a row over windows.

A plasterer murdered a dad-of-three by mowing him down with a van after a row over broken windows.

Daniel McCafferty, 33, from Rutherglen, ploughed into Steven Campbell before dragging him under a van for almost half a mile.

Father-of-two McCafferty drove off leaving the 27-year-old's body on the road. He believed Mr Campbell was responsible for breaking windows at his home.

Eye witnesses spoke of hearing a horrible loud crunching noise at impact but McCafferty told police he could not hear anything because tools rattling about in the back of his van.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow convicted him of the murder of Mr Campbell, from Rutherglen, on June 2, last year, on Toryglen Road, Rutherglen.

Judge Lord Clark told McCafferty: "By the verdict of the jury you have been convicted of the murder of Steven Campbell. You deliberately drove a van into him causing horrific injuries and his death.

"You drove with his body under your van for 740 yards."

McCafferty's sentence was deferred until February 27 for background reports.

Lord Clark will determine how many years in jail McCafferty must serve before he is considered for parole.

The court heard McCafferty drove his Ford Transit van at Mr Campbell and his friend Jason Buist as they walked along the street. He believed that they were responsible for breaking windows at his home.

Mr Campbell's girlfriend Robyn McGill, 19, was also walking along Toryglen Road in front of him and Mr Buist.

Miss McGill told jurors: "Steven got hit by the van and it keep speeding, didn't stop.

"Steven's hat was lying on the ground and I picked it up. There was no sign of him or Jordan."

The court heard Mr Buist dodged out of the way of the van and ran after it screaming out his friend's name.

McCafferty drove the van to Whiteinch in west end of Glasgow, and from there sent a message by social media to a friend saying: "Wee pricks smashed my windows again. Obs I won."

He then messaged: "I'm going to jail for ages. Gonna waste a pure chunk of life for these wee pricks."

