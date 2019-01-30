Two babies die after contracting infection at Glasgow hospital

The premature babies died at the neonatal unit at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

Two premature babies at a Glasgow hospital have died after contracting a blood infection.

A total of three cases of Staphylococcus were detected in the neonatal unit at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

Two of the babies who contracted the infection have died due to their very early birth. The third baby required treatment and is currently in a stable condition.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the infection was one of a number of contributing causes in both deaths.

An investigation was launched by an Incident Management Team (IMT) into the cases on January 24.

It is not yet known when the deaths took place.

Dr Barbara Weinhardt, infection control doctor, said: "Our thoughts are with the families affected.

"Results have today confirmed that the three cases of Staphylococcus aureus are linked and our investigations continue into how they are linked.

"Staphylococcus aureus is a bacterium that is found on the skin and in the nasal passage of around one in four people and only causes infection when it enters the body.

"In cases where people are vulnerable to infection, it can cause serious infection.

"We have taken a number of control measures in the unit, including a deep clean, isolation and barrier nursing, safety briefs to all staff and infection control advice to all visitors."

Dr Alan Mathers, Chief of Medicine, Women's and Children's Service, added: "The national guidance sets out that an investigation should be triggered when two or more cases of the same type of bacteria are found.

"In this case, this was triggered on 24th January and an Incident Management Team meeting (IMT) was convened.

"The IMT began their investigations into possible linkages between the three cases and sent samples for testing.

"Whilst these results were awaited, we spoke to the families affected, together with the parents on the unit and staff, to let them know of our investigations.

"The results that have come back today have confirmed links between the three cases.

"Our infection control team continues to work closely with clinical colleagues and domestic staff to manage the situation and take all necessary steps to maintain patient safety."

Dr Lisa Ritchie, Nurse Consultant Infection Control, Health Protection Scotland, said: "Health Protection Scotland is supporting NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to ensure that all precautionary and control measures are taken in line with national guidance."

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: "My thoughts are with the families affected at this time.

"NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has spoken with these families as well as other families within the unit and, with the support of Health Protection Scotland (HPS), is taking the necessary steps to ensure patient safety.

"The health board continues to be supported by Health Protection Scotland, and its infection control team is working closely with clinical and domestic staff to manage the situation."

The probe comes just days after an investigation was launched by prosecutors into the deaths of two patients who contracted an infection connected to pigeon droppings at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The Crown Office confirmed it is looking into the death of a ten-year-old boy and a 73-year-old woman in the £840m building earlier this month.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman earlier confirmed the Cryptococcus infection was a contributory factor to the boy's death as she ordered a review of the design, build, handover and maintenance at the hospital.

She said the second death was not connected to the infection.

What is Staphylococcus?

A staphylococcus infection or staph infection is an infection caused by members of the Staphylococcus genus of bacteria.

These bacteria commonly inhabit the skin and nose where they are innocuous, but may enter the body through cuts or abrasions which may be nearly invisible.

Once inside the body, the bacterium may spread to a number of body systems and organs, including the heart, where the toxins produced by the bacterium may cause cardiac arrest.

Once the bacterium has been identified as the cause of the illness, treatment is often in the form of antibiotics and, where possible, drainage of the infected area.

However, many strains of this bacterium have become resistant to the available regimens of antibiotics- for those suffering these kinds of infection, the body's own immune system is the only defence against the disease.

If that system is weakened or compromised, the disease may progress rapidly.

