Bodies of two young puppies found wedged in a hedge

Investigation: The SSPCA has appealed for information. Google 2019 / Pexels

The bodies of two young puppies have been found wedged in a hedge.

The golden labradors, which were only a few weeks old, were discovered on Sandford Road in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, by a member of the public on January 17.

Animal welfare charity, the Scottish SPCA, is now appealing for information.

Inspector Dawn Robertson said: "After we collected the bodies we arranged for post-mortems to take place.

'The dogs were almost wedged in and we are keen to speak to anyone who can shed any light on the tragic events which led to the death of these puppies and why the bodies were left in this particular way' SSPCA inspector Dawn Robertson

"The results provide no evidence these poor pups were inflicted with any traumatic injury which could have led to their death.



"Further tests are being carried out to assess whether they had any underlying disease which could explain how they died. It will take several weeks for the results of these to come back.

"The dogs were almost wedged in and we are keen to speak to anyone who can shed any light on the tragic events which led to the death of these puppies and why the bodies were left in this particular way."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Scottish SPCA's helpline on 03000 999 999.

