Man arrested after cannabis worth £400k seized from house
Police discovered the haul during a raid on a property in Glasgow at around 12pm Wednesday.
A man has been arrested after £400,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a house in Glasgow.
Police discovered the haul during a raid on a property on Golfhill Drive at around 12pm Wednesday.
A 28-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs bust.
He appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report was made to Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Steven Elliot, Greater Glasgow Pro-active Unit, said: "We are committed to removing drugs from our streets.
"Anyone with any concerns in their community should contact police via 101."
