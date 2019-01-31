Man arrested after cannabis worth £400k seized from house

Police discovered the haul during a raid on a property in Glasgow at around 12pm Wednesday.

Raid: Cannabis haul seized from house. © STV

A man has been arrested after £400,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a house in Glasgow.

Police discovered the haul during a raid on a property on Golfhill Drive at around 12pm Wednesday.

A 28-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs bust.

He appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report was made to Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Steven Elliot, Greater Glasgow Pro-active Unit, said: "We are committed to removing drugs from our streets.

"Anyone with any concerns in their community should contact police via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.