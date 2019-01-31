Man died after being hit by 4x4 on motorway slip road
Peter McGuire, 35, was struck by the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport while crossing the M74.
A man who died after being hit by a 4x4 on a motorway slip road has been named by police.
Peter McGuire, 35, was struck by the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport while crossing the M74 at J6 in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday at around 3.40pm.
Emergency services attended, however Mr McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Craig Beaver said: "An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information, or dashcam footage, to come forward."
If you have any information, call 101.
