Re-appeal for pensioner two weeks after disappearance

Allan Burns, 71, was reported missing from his Kilbarchan home on Friday, January 18.

Police have issued new images of a missing pensioner two weeks on from his disappearance.

Allan Burns from Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire, was last seen at around 3.15pm on Friday, January 18, on a cycle path walking towards Lochwinnoch.

When he did not return home later that day, his family contacted police and reported him missing.

Officers are continuing extensive searches to find Mr Burns, who suffers from mild dementia.

There have been several sightings of him on the cycle path between Barrhill Crescent and Lochwinnoch on the day he went missing.

At the time Mr Burns was wearing a grey knitted hat, a khaki green waterproof jacket with a tartan lining, dark blue jeans, grey walking boots, a maroon and grey striped scarf and black gloves.

Chief inspector Hazel Scott, area commander for Renfrew, said: "A number of officers and specialist resources including our Search Teams, Mounted Branch, Dog and Underwater Units are continuing to search for Allan.

"We also continue to review CCTV and there have been sightings of him in Barhill Crescent, Kilbarchan and in Bridesmill Road and Lochgilp Road, near to Church Street, in Lochwinnoch.

"As a result, the focus of our searches moved to Lochwinnoch and I'm urging locals in and around the area to check their gardens, sheds, garages and outbuildings as soon as they can.

"Allan may have gone off the track into a village, so I would also ask you to check your dashcam.

"I would like to thank the public for their assistance and emphasis that our officers remain committed to finding him.

"If you have any knowledge of his current whereabouts or recognise his description and remember seeing him since around or after 3.15pm on Friday, January 18, please get in touch a matter of urgency.

"Our thoughts remain with Allan's family at this extremely difficult time.

"They are being supported and kept updated with any developments.

"They are very grateful for the support provided by the public so far."

