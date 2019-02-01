Warning armed robber 'may strike again' after shop raid

The knife-wielding thief threatened a shop assistant in Irvine on Thursday morning.

Police have warned an armed robber who raided a shop "may strike again".

The knife-wielding thief made off with more than £100 after threatening a shop assistant in North Ayrshire.

The culprit then ran from the convenience store in Irvine's High Street towards Kirk Vennel.

The 48-year-old male shop worker was uninjured, but was left "extremely upset".

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 7.30am.

Detective constable Jennifer Carruth said: "This was obviously a very distressing experience for the shop assistant and therefore it is vital that we catch the culprit as he may strike again."

If you have any information that may help the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.

