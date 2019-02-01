Man seriously injured after gang attack outside casino

The 30-year-old was attacked by four men near to Riverside Casino in Glasgow.

Riverside Casino: Man attacked in early hours of Friday morning. Google

A man has been left seriously injured after being attacked by a gang.

The 30-year-old was assaulted by four men outside Riverside Casino on Broomielaw in Glasgow at around 6.05am on Friday.

The men, who were all white in their 20s with English accents, fled the scene, leaving the victim requiring medical treatment.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.



Police are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Vhairi MacDonald said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Broomielaw at the time this incident took place and may have either witnessed the assault or saw the suspects hanging about."

