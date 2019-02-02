Fire near Ibrox Stadium as football fans told to avoid area
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Broomloan Road in Glasgow on Friday night.
Football fans have been asked to plan ahead after a fire ripped through a commercial building near Ibrox Stadium.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Broomloan Road in Glasgow at 11.45pm on Friday.
Officers have closed the road between Broomloan Place and Orton Place/Woodville Street.
Police have urged fans to avoid the area ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership tie between Rangers and St Mirren.
A spokesman said: "No vehicles or pedestrians are allowed between these points, however there is still access into Ibrox Business Park.
"We would urge anyone travelling to the Rangers v St Mirren game this afternoon to take an alternative route as the roads will be closed for some time."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We were alerted at 11.45pm on Friday to reports of a fire in a commercial building.
"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to a well-developed fire.
"There were no casualties."
