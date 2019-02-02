Fire near Ibrox Stadium as football fans told to avoid area

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Broomloan Road in Glasgow on Friday night.

Fire: Football fans have been asked to avoid the area.

Football fans have been asked to plan ahead after a fire ripped through a commercial building near Ibrox Stadium.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Broomloan Road in Glasgow at 11.45pm on Friday.

Officers have closed the road between Broomloan Place and Orton Place/Woodville Street.

Police have urged fans to avoid the area ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership tie between Rangers and St Mirren.

A spokesman said: "No vehicles or pedestrians are allowed between these points, however there is still access into Ibrox Business Park.

"We would urge anyone travelling to the Rangers v St Mirren game this afternoon to take an alternative route as the roads will be closed for some time."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We were alerted at 11.45pm on Friday to reports of a fire in a commercial building.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to a well-developed fire.

"There were no casualties."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.