Search after missing vulnerable elderly couple go missing

Mary and James Smith were last seen on Agnew Crescent in Stranraer on Thursday night.

A vulnerable elderly missing couple have gone missing.

Police are searching for Mary and James Smith who were last seen on Agnew Crescent in Stranraer shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

Mrs Smith is 63, has grey hair, wears glasses and requires the use of a wheelchair. She was last seen wearing a bright red ski jacket.

Mr Smith is 65, has grey hair and a pale complexion. He is believed to be wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, black trousers and may have a walking stick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

