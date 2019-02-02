Knife-wielding man threatens staff to steal crate of Budweiser

The robbery happened at the 101 store at the Castlemilk Arcade in Glasgow.

Robbery: The man threatened staff with a knife.

A knife-wielding man threatened shop workers before stealing cash and a crate of Budweiser.

The robbery happened at the 101 store at the Castlemilk Arcade in Glasgow at 9.50pm on Thursday.

A man threatened two members of staff with a knife before stealing a two-figure sum of cash and a 24-pack of Budweiser.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit top with the hood up, a black beanie hat and grey jogging bottoms with black socks over them.

Constable Mark McCallum said: "The suspect was loitering around outside the store for several minutes before he entered and I would appeal to anyone who saw him to please get in touch.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who noticed a man matching the above description carrying a 24-pack of Budweiser beer in the area to come forward, as well as asking motorists with dash-cams who were in the vicinity of Castlemilk Drive to check their footage, in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

