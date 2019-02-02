Vulnerable couple who disappeared overnight are found

Mary and John Smith were traced safe and well after going missing on Friday.

Found: Mary and John Smith have been found.

A vulnerable couple who were reported missing from south-west Scotland have been found safe and well.

Mary, 63, and John Smith, 65, disappeared after they were last seen near New Look in Bellevilla Road, Stranraer, at around 10am on Friday.

Police believed that the pair may have travelled to the Ayrshire area.

Following a public appeal on Saturday, police confirmed that the couple had been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Mary and John have been traced safe and well.

"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter."

