Bogus callers dupe pensioner in 'despicable' scheme

Two men stole a four-figure sum of cash from the 89-year-old woman in Clydebank on Thursday.

Clydebank: The conmen targeted the pensioner. Google 2019 / Pixabay

Two "despicable" thieves stole a four-figure sum of cash from an 89-year-old woman in West Dunbartonshire.

The bogus callers targeted the pensioner between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Thursday in Milton Mains Court, Clydebank.

While one man, who was carrying a clipboard, distracted the woman by claiming he was from the water board and had to access her property to have a look at her "faulty" drains, it is believed another man then entered her home and proceeded to ransack her bedroom before stealing money from a purse.

The elderly victim later realised what had happened and contacted the police.

'It is absolutely vital that we trace these abhorrent individuals' Detective sergeant Fiona Macarthur

Detective sergeant Fiona Macarthur said: "This was a despicable crime which has left an elderly woman extremely upset and without a significant sum of money.

"It is absolutely vital that we trace these abhorrent individuals.

"I would also urge people to be extra vigilant and ensure elderly relatives and neighbours are aware of the dangers of letting people into their homes without verifying their identity."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.