Petition launched to review case into child abuser

Jenness Mitchell

Christopher Daniel received an absolute discharge after sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Guilty: A petition has been launched to review the case.
Guilty: A petition has been launched to review the case.

A petition calling for a review into a sheriff's decision to grant an absolute discharge to a student who sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl has been launched.

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair found Christopher Daniel, 18, guilty of sexually assaulting the schoolgirl on numerous occasions when she was aged between six and eight and he was aged between 15 and 17.

However, the "wholly exceptional" sentence means the teenage dental student does not have a criminal record and was not put on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Following a series of STV News reports, the Judicial Office for Scotland published a statement on Thursday detailing the sheriff's reasons.

It said: "As to the circumstances of the offence, the sheriff considered that the actions, occurring on more than one occasion could not be classed as spontaneous.

"However, there had been no attempt to escalate the nature of the offending.

"In light of the evidence as to the immaturity of the accused, and the nature of the discussion during which he admitted his actions, the sheriff considered the offence to be the result of an entirely inappropriate curiosity of an emotionally naive teenager rather than for the purpose of sexual gratification.

"The accused had appeared both noticeably immature and socially awkward, features confirmed by other evidence in the case.

"It was fortunate that the complainer appeared to have suffered no injury or long-lasting effects.

"Any sentence would mean that he would probably be unable to continue his university course."

The sheriff also said he took the decision because the family "held no ill will" against Daniel and were not "seeking any form of retribution" following his trial at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in December.

The victim's mother told STV News she was "gobsmacked" by the sheriff's reasons.

She added: "We don't want him locked up, but I have always said he should be put on the Sex Offenders' Register.

"It should be up to the sheriff to do the right thing, which is to record it as a criminal conviction at the very least.

"I think people will be appalled."

It emerged on Thursday that Daniel had been forced to contact police after receiving "a number serious threats on social media".

'Our system is putting criminals' careers before our children's welfare'
Marisa Keegan

A petition has now been launched, urging Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf to review the case.

The page, created by Marisa Keegan, says: "Our system is putting criminals' careers before our children's welfare. What kind of world do we live in that this is seen as an acceptable decision by the court?

"This decision is wrong. This sets an example for other sexual offenders and for sexual assault victims of what can happen if they come forward.

"This is happening here, in our country and in our city. This is real. This is our legal system which is supposed to protect us and our children."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.