Security guards attacked by prisoners in drugs stand-off 

Four workers suffered minor injuries when inmates at HMP Barlinnie assaulted them.

Barlinnie: Security guards were attacked. © STV

Security guards were injured after prisoners attacked them when drugs were thrown into a jail.

Four workers suffered minor injuries when inmates at HMP Barlinnie assaulted them while trying to seize three packages thrown into the exercise yard.

The guards were forced to use batons to fend off around ten prisoners during the incident.

Police are investigating the attack, which happened on Saturday, January 26.

A spokeswoman said: "A report on this matter was received on January 29.

"We are still awaiting further details on the incident but an investigation is under way."

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman added: "Attacks on employees are unacceptable and we'll work with police to help identify those responsible.

"We're working with union officials to address staffing problems."

