Road sealed off as emergency crews deal with gas leak
Police have advised motorists to avoid the A760 in Renfrewshire.
Emergency crews are dealing with a gas leak on a busy Renfrewshire road.
Police have advised that the A760 between Main Street, Lochwinnoch, and Kilbirnie is currently sealed off.
At 5.39pm on Sunday, they stated that diversions have been put in place and advised motorists to avoid the area.
