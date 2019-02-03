Road sealed off as emergency crews deal with gas leak

Police have advised motorists to avoid the A760 in Renfrewshire.

Warning: Drivers have been told to avoid the A760. Getty Images

Emergency crews are dealing with a gas leak on a busy Renfrewshire road.

Police have advised that the A760 between Main Street, Lochwinnoch, and Kilbirnie is currently sealed off.

At 5.39pm on Sunday, they stated that diversions have been put in place and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.