Crews battle blaze as repair store goes up in flames

Firefighters were called to Repair King in Glasgow's Argyle Street on Sunday.

Fire: Emergency crews were called to Argyle Street. Greig Gallagher

A Glasgow store has gone up in flames.

Fire crews are currently battling the bad blaze on Argyle Street in the Finnieston area of the city.

It is believed the fire has taken hold Repair King, which deals in computer, phone and tablet maintenance.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews were called out at 5.12pm on Sunday.

She said: "Operations control mobilised three engines to Argyle Street, where firefighters were faced with a well-developed fire.

"Crews remain in attendance."

Police have cordoned off the area.

Eyewitness Greig Gallagher filmed the emergency crews tackling the fire, noting that the "smoke is thick black and smells pretty strongly of burnt plastic".

