Helicopter called to find missing man last seen with dog

Stewart Leask was last seen by his wife at their holiday home in Whiting Bay, Arran, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

The 70-year-old, from Milngavie, was seen heading towards Glenashdale Falls with his German Shepherd dog Corrie.

A coastguard helicopter has now been called in a bid to find him.

Mr Leask is 6ft, has dark brown and grey hair and a beard. He wears glasses and was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a green baseball hat.

Inspector Christine Boyd said: "Stewart was last seen heading towards Glenashdale Falls with his German Shepherd dog Corrie.

"He regularly walks in the area and was expected home a short time later, but he hasn't returned.

"Mr Leask has had some health issues recently and it is very unusual for him to be away for this length of time. His family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

"Local officers, supported by the coastguard helicopter and search and rescue teams have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Mr Leask and we would ask the public to check their sheds and outbuildings in case he has taken shelter there."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

