Man loses part of ear during 'vicious' attack at bar

A man has lost part of his ear during a "vicious" attack in a bar.

The assault happened in Bar Budda on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow shortly before 3am on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a serious condition and will undergo surgery for an ear injury.

The 6ft attacker, who was wearing a grey hoodie and black trousers, fled the nightclub before police arrived.

Constable Vhairi Macdonald said: "This was a very vicious assault which has left the victim with a very serious ear injury that requires surgery.

"We are currently viewing CCTV to identify the suspect and anyone else involved in the disturbance and appeal to anyone who was within the club at the time the incident occurred, and either witnessed the disturbance or the assault taking place, to contact police immediately."

