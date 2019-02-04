  • STV
  • MySTV

Murderer butchered gran at flat and buried body parts

STV

Andrew Wallace attacked Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow's Govan last February.

Julie Reilly: Her legs were cut off with a knife.
Julie Reilly: Her legs were cut off with a knife.

A convicted killer murdered a vulnerable woman before chopping up her body.

Andrew Wallace attacked Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow's Govan last February.

The killing occurred at her home in the city's Shieldhall Road between February 6 and 15 last year.

Wallace then got rid of the 47-year-old's body and tried to hide his involvement in the death over a near seven-week period.

At a number of addresses he dismembered Ms Reilly and cut off her legs with a knife.

He then put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases before burying them at a property in nearby Drumoyne Drive.

Wallace also cleaned Ms Reilly's bloodstained flat to try and wipe any evidence.

The killer went on to tell other people Ms Reilly had moved to a new home in Penilee.

The gran, who recently suffered a brain injury, had been reported missing by worried relatives who had not heard from her for weeks.

A murder hunt was launched last April following the gruesome discovery of body parts close to Ms Reilly's home.

Wallace was soon arrested after detectives stepped up the probe.

Murdered: A major search was carried out when she disappeared.
Murdered: A major search was carried out when she disappeared.

The 42 year-old was due to stand trial this week at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC Ian Duguid told a hearing Wallace now wanted to plead guilty to the murder of Ms Reilly.

Wallace also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by then dumping Ms Reilly's severed remains.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard confirmed: "Those pleas are accepted."

Judge Lady Rae was told it was the second killing Wallace had committed.

He was just 15 when he was guilty of culpable homicide in 1992.

Wallace now faces life in jail when he returns to the dock later this month.

No further details on Ms Reilly's murder were revealed.

Ms Reilly had last been seen on CCTV at an Aldi supermarket near her home last February 6.

She was then reported missing nine days later.

Ms Reilly had failed to show for several appointments and her family had last heard from her on Christmas.

Her mum Margaret Hanlon and sister Lynne Brace went on to make an emotional appeal for her return.

They said at the time: "We need you back here at home safe with us."

But, events took a grim turn when body parts were found close to Ms Reilly's home.

Dead: Two leg bones were found.
Dead: Two leg bones were found. Police Scotland

It is believed two leg bones were discovered.

Wallace - a known criminal who also has a firearms conviction - was eventually arrested for murder.

Any link to Ms Reilly is expected to be revealed at the next court hearing.

His QC Mr Duguid said the previous culpable homicide charge had been on the grounds of "diminished responsibility".

But the advocate added: "I am not instructed or advance on his behalf that there is a psychiatric background to this murder."

Wallace was also accused of fraudulently claiming £368 of a woman's benefit money which was paid into Ms Reilly's bank account.

He faced other accusations of stealing £410 from Ms Reilly and using her bank card for £56 of goods from Asda and Lidl shops.

Lady Rae remanded Wallace in custody meantime.

Outside court, a woman who knew Ms Reilly described her as "quiet, but was always happy to see you".

Mary McCarron met the gran through her organisation Mary's Angels, who provide food for the homeless in Glasgow each Saturday.

She said: "Julie had had a brain injury. She was vulnerable and would think everyone was her friend."

Police: Ms Reilly's body parts not all found 

Chief inspector Mark Bell said: "Julie Reilly was a vulnerable woman with complex health issues and Wallace deliberately sought to achieve her friendship and trust with a cover of befriending and caring for her.

"It became clear during this complex investigation that his motives were far from this.

"We will never know precisely what happened to Julie in her final moments, but we do know, as has been shown today, she was murdered by Wallace.

"He dismembered her remains and without any thought for her or her family's dignity, sought to conceal Julie in order to evade detection. This was a callous and cruel plan that failed.

"Today, I pay tribute to those that selflessly came forward and to the wider communities of Glasgow in whose areas these shocking events unfolded.

"Their support and patience with my officers exemplify real community spirit.

"I also need to pay tribute to the hundreds of police officers within Greater Glasgow, the major investigation teams of our specialist crime division, specialist search officers within Police Scotland, Scottish Police Authority Forensic Science Support Services, law enforcement assistance from across the UK and many other partner agencies, who contributed to and enhanced the many aspects of this complex case bringing it to its conclusion in court today.

"All of the efforts in this case were made in support of Julie's tremendously brave and dignified family, who have been supported by Police Scotland officers and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscals Service throughout this ordeal. Their determination and trust have been truly humbling and a source of inspiration and to us all.

"Lastly, notwithstanding today's outcome in court, we have yet to recover all of Julie's remains to provide her with dignity she deserves and to allow her family to grieve properly.

"I'm appealing directly to anyone who may have knowledge of where Julie is to engage directly with me. This will allow me to find her and bring peace to her family."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.