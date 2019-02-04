Murderer butchered gran at flat and buried body parts

Andrew Wallace attacked Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow's Govan last February.

Julie Reilly: Her legs were cut off with a knife.

A convicted killer murdered a vulnerable woman before chopping up her body.

The killing occurred at her home in the city's Shieldhall Road between February 6 and 15 last year.

Wallace then got rid of the 47-year-old's body and tried to hide his involvement in the death over a near seven-week period.

At a number of addresses he dismembered Ms Reilly and cut off her legs with a knife.

He then put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases before burying them at a property in nearby Drumoyne Drive.

Wallace also cleaned Ms Reilly's bloodstained flat to try and wipe any evidence.

The killer went on to tell other people Ms Reilly had moved to a new home in Penilee.

The gran, who recently suffered a brain injury, had been reported missing by worried relatives who had not heard from her for weeks.

A murder hunt was launched last April following the gruesome discovery of body parts close to Ms Reilly's home.

Wallace was soon arrested after detectives stepped up the probe.

Murdered: A major search was carried out when she disappeared.

The 42 year-old was due to stand trial this week at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC Ian Duguid told a hearing Wallace now wanted to plead guilty to the murder of Ms Reilly.

Wallace also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by then dumping Ms Reilly's severed remains.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard confirmed: "Those pleas are accepted."

Judge Lady Rae was told it was the second killing Wallace had committed.

He was just 15 when he was guilty of culpable homicide in 1992.

Wallace now faces life in jail when he returns to the dock later this month.

No further details on Ms Reilly's murder were revealed.

Ms Reilly had last been seen on CCTV at an Aldi supermarket near her home last February 6.

She was then reported missing nine days later.

Ms Reilly had failed to show for several appointments and her family had last heard from her on Christmas.

Her mum Margaret Hanlon and sister Lynne Brace went on to make an emotional appeal for her return.

They said at the time: "We need you back here at home safe with us."

But, events took a grim turn when body parts were found close to Ms Reilly's home.

Dead: Two leg bones were found. Police Scotland

It is believed two leg bones were discovered.

Wallace - a known criminal who also has a firearms conviction - was eventually arrested for murder.

Any link to Ms Reilly is expected to be revealed at the next court hearing.

His QC Mr Duguid said the previous culpable homicide charge had been on the grounds of "diminished responsibility".

But the advocate added: "I am not instructed or advance on his behalf that there is a psychiatric background to this murder."

Wallace was also accused of fraudulently claiming £368 of a woman's benefit money which was paid into Ms Reilly's bank account.

He faced other accusations of stealing £410 from Ms Reilly and using her bank card for £56 of goods from Asda and Lidl shops.

Lady Rae remanded Wallace in custody meantime.

Outside court, a woman who knew Ms Reilly described her as "quiet, but was always happy to see you".

Mary McCarron met the gran through her organisation Mary's Angels, who provide food for the homeless in Glasgow each Saturday.

She said: "Julie had had a brain injury. She was vulnerable and would think everyone was her friend."

Police: Ms Reilly's body parts not all found

Chief inspector Mark Bell said: "Julie Reilly was a vulnerable woman with complex health issues and Wallace deliberately sought to achieve her friendship and trust with a cover of befriending and caring for her.

"It became clear during this complex investigation that his motives were far from this.

"We will never know precisely what happened to Julie in her final moments, but we do know, as has been shown today, she was murdered by Wallace.

"He dismembered her remains and without any thought for her or her family's dignity, sought to conceal Julie in order to evade detection. This was a callous and cruel plan that failed.

"Today, I pay tribute to those that selflessly came forward and to the wider communities of Glasgow in whose areas these shocking events unfolded.

"Their support and patience with my officers exemplify real community spirit.

"I also need to pay tribute to the hundreds of police officers within Greater Glasgow, the major investigation teams of our specialist crime division, specialist search officers within Police Scotland, Scottish Police Authority Forensic Science Support Services, law enforcement assistance from across the UK and many other partner agencies, who contributed to and enhanced the many aspects of this complex case bringing it to its conclusion in court today.

"All of the efforts in this case were made in support of Julie's tremendously brave and dignified family, who have been supported by Police Scotland officers and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscals Service throughout this ordeal. Their determination and trust have been truly humbling and a source of inspiration and to us all.

"Lastly, notwithstanding today's outcome in court, we have yet to recover all of Julie's remains to provide her with dignity she deserves and to allow her family to grieve properly.

"I'm appealing directly to anyone who may have knowledge of where Julie is to engage directly with me. This will allow me to find her and bring peace to her family."

