Cabbies' quickstep as thief snatches Strictly star's phone

Willie Patterson and Greg McFarlane helped Graziano Di Prima recover his mobile in Glasgow.

Cabbies: The dancer was delighted with the find.

Two Glasgow taxi drivers came to the rescue of Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima by helping track down a thief who stole his phone.

Willie Patterson and Greg McFarlane helped Graziano recover his mobile in the east end, minutes after it was taken from him in the city centre.

The 24-year-old Italian, who had been enjoying some downtime with fellow dancers Johannes Radebe and Aljaz Skorjanec, was "ecstatic" following the recovery.

The trio had been at a restaurant on Friday at 4pm before their show at the Hydro when the phone was stolen.

Greg, a Glasgow taxi driver for 38 years, said: "I was flagged down by the three guys who were a bit hesitant at first and said they didn't know where they were going. I knew their faces but couldn't place them.

"They explained they had lost their phone but could track it - when I saw it was moving I knew exactly where in the city it was and as I went up the street where it was located I saw Willie, my friend, straight away."

When good pals Greg and Willie quickly realised what had happened they both teamed up to help the Strictly stars locate and retrieve the phone.

Willie Patterson, Glasgow Taxis Ltd driver, said: "I had picked up a fare and clicked straight away that there was something odd about his behaviour.

"After I dropped him off, I met Greg and it all fell into place."

The pair tracked down the individual who had taken the phone, getting Graziano to ring it while they did and it was quickly handed back over.

The Strictly favourite said he didn't want to call the police but each driver received a tip and some photos as a reminder of the unique fare.

A later tweet from the stars alluded to the pair as "superheroes" and "bros" while texts exchanged included the message: "Thank you so much dear for what you have done."

