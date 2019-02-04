Bus ploughs into cars before smashing through garden 

Emergency services were called to Alderman Road in Knightswood, Glasgow.

Knightswood: A stretch of the road is blocked.

A bus has ploughed into cars before smashing through a garden.

Emergency services were called to Alderman Road in Knightswood, Glasgow, shortly before 5pm.

The number 400 Avondale bus left the road and smashed into cars before coming to a stop in a garden.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are currently at the scene.

"At the moment, we have no report of any serious injuries."

More to follow.

