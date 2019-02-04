Bus ploughs into cars before smashing through garden
Emergency services were called to Alderman Road in Knightswood, Glasgow.
A bus has ploughed into cars before smashing through a garden.
Emergency services were called to Alderman Road in Knightswood, Glasgow, shortly before 5pm.
The number 400 Avondale bus left the road and smashed into cars before coming to a stop in a garden.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are currently at the scene.
"At the moment, we have no report of any serious injuries."
More to follow.
