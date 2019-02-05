Schoolboy missing for days after swimming pool visit

Sandy Plunkett was last seen at the Time Capsule on Buchanan Street in Coatbridge.

Sandy Plunkett: He has not been in contact with his family.

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing after visiting a swimming pool.

Sandy Plunkett was last seen at the Time Capsule on Buchanan Street in Coatbridge at 2.15pm on Saturday.

The schoolboy is 5ft 6in, slim and has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a grey and navy North Face hoodie, a blue Lacoste hat, navy tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Inspector Hugh Burns said: "Sandy is only 14 and has not been in contact with his family and friends for three days now.

"He has been reported missing before and is known to frequent Holytown, Coatbridge and Wishaw.

"It is believed that he travelled to the Coltness area of Wishaw shortly after he was last seen.

"We are appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or has seen him, to get in contact with us.

"We would also appeal to Sandy himself to get in touch, we just want to make sure you are safe and well."

