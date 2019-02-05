Iron bar used to ambush taxi driver before vehicle stolen

A 46-year-old man was in a blue Citroen Berlingo when he was forced from his vehicle in Bellshill.

Bellshill: An iron bar was used in the attack.

An iron bar was used to ambush a taxi driver before his vehicle was stolen.

The robbery happened on North Road in Bellshill at 2.50am on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old man was in a blue Citroen Berlingo when he was forced from his vehicle after being threatened with an iron bar.

Officers recovered the vehicle was a short time later on Blairholm Drive in Bellshill.

Constable Gary Lipscombe said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact us as they may have information which could help us trace the suspect.

"Any small piece of information could be relevant in our enquiries so please do pass it on.

"I would also appeal to motorists for any dash cam images as they may have captured the suspect on their footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

