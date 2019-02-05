Knit-mare: Jumper left to dry outside freezes solid

Dianne Melville accidentally froze her son's £90 jumper on the washing line last week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5998712756001-news-190205-jumper16x9.jpg" />

A mum froze her son's £90 jumper after accidentally leaving it outside in the cold last week.

Dianne Melville, from Airdrie, recorded the moment the woolly garment was brought inside on video, before posting the footage on Facebook.

In the clip, which also features her husband John, Dianne says to their 18-year-old son: "David this is your Abercrombie and Fitch pure wool jumper that I hung out.

"Supposed to be for an hour, to get a bit of air about it."

"Sorry pal," she adds, giggling.

Frozen: Dianne and John with the jumper. Dianne Melville

Footage shows the jumper frozen in a hanging position with icicles attached to the neck and cuffs.

Dianne shared the clip online with the caption: "This really has not been my day lol."

Temperatures were as low as -8C in the area at the time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.