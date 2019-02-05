Missing man's dog discovered during search to find him

Stewart Leask was last seen by his wife at their holiday home on Arran.

Stewart Leask: Coastguard teams are looking for him.

A missing man's dog has been found during a search to find him.

Stewart Leask was last seen by his wife at their holiday home in Whiting Bay, Arran, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

The 70-year-old, from Milngavie, was seen heading towards Glenashdale Falls with his German Shepherd dog Corrie.

Police have now found his dog near Dyemill car park in Lamlash while a coastguard helicopter continues to search for Mr Leask.

He is 6ft, has dark brown and grey hair and a beard. He wears glasses and was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a green baseball hat.

Inspector Christine Boyd said: "Mr Leask's dog was located on Monday morning near to Dyemill car park in Lamlash and is safe and well. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches around the area where the dog was found, the Glenashdale Falls area and also the wider area covering Lamlash and Whiting Bay.

"Due to the terrain and the cold weather conditions, our local officers are being assisted by support unit officers and specially trained search advisers.

"The force helicopter, the coastguard helicopter and volunteers, RAF mountain rescue, as well as local mountain rescue teams are also out searching for Stewart.

"We are extremely concerned for Stewart's well-being and safety.

"He has had some health issues lately and although he regularly walks in this area he always returns home after a short time.

"He has never been missing for this length of time."

