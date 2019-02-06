Child approached by men in abduction bid near school

The incident happened on West Mains Road next to Kirktonholme Primary in East Kilbride.

East Kilbride: Police are investigating the attempted abduction.

A child was approached by a group of men and told to get into a car during an abduction bid near a school.

Police are now investigating the attempted abduction, which happened on Friday afternoon.

The nine-year-old was approached when a group of men yelled from a white car before he ran off. He was left shaken but unharmed.

Sergeant Paul Doyle: "We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and I would urge anyone with any information as to the identity of the vehicle or its occupants to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2549 of February 1.

"At this time this would appear to be an isolated incident."

A South Lanarkshire Council spokeswoman added: "We aware that police are following-up on an alleged incident in East Kilbride around 3.05pm on February 1.

"Schools will continue to share with pupils the 'run, yell and tell' message as part of their commitment to the safety, care and welfare of children.

"The danger stranger message is regularly highlighted in classes in all of our schools, as well as at school induction events with children and families."

