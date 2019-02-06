ABC music venue set to be demolished after art school blaze

The building was ravaged after flames gripped the nearby Mackintosh building.

Glasgow: The O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street. Google 2019

Plans have been submitted to demolish the O2 ABC music venue after the building was ravaged by fire in the Glasgow School of Art blaze.

The building, on Sauchiehall Street, went up in flames on June 15 last year.

The art school's adjacent Mackintosh Building was also destroyed.

An application has now been submitted to Glasgow City Council to demolish the "extensively fire damaged building in entirety".

Fire: The Glasgow School of Art went up in flames. SNS Group

The ABC, which hosted popular club night Jellybaby, has been home to an ice rink, circus, and cinema since its construction in 1875.

In the early 2000s, David McBride from Regular Music spotted a gap in Glasgow's entertainment market.

In 2009, the Academy Music Group took a majority stake in the venue and re-branded it the O2 ABC.

Sam Smith, Paramore, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Frightened Rabbit, Paolo Nutini, Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar are just some of the acts who have performed at the O2 ABC in recent years.

Historic moments at O2 ABC Glasgow

1875: The venue is built and opens as a diorama - a theatrical experience invented by the French in the early 1800s.

1929: The venue is taken over by the Associated British Cinemas Chain (ABC) and crowned the Regal.

2005: The ABC relaunches as a music venue following a spectacular refurbishment.

2014: O2 ABC Glasgow was the chosen venue for the official after-party of the MTV EMAs, with a surprise DJ set from Rudimental.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.