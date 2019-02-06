Fourteen-year-old schoolgirl raped in woodland area
The attack happened near Muirhouse Avenue in Newmains shortly after midday on Saturday.
A 14-year-old girl has been raped in woods in North Lanarkshire.
The attack happened near Muirhouse Avenue in Newmains, Wishaw, shortly after midday on Saturday.
Officers cordoned off the woods, known locally as The Bing, while investigations were carried out.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested but later released in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.25pm on Saturday, Police Scotland received a report of a 14-year-old girl being subjected to a serious sexual assault within a wooded area in Newmains.
"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released pending further enquiries."
