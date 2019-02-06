Driver seriously hurt in head-on crash with Celtic player

The crash happened on Antermony Road in Milton of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire.

Anthony Ralston: He was involved in the collision.

A man has been seriously injured in a head-on crash with Celtic player Anthony Ralston.

The crash happened on Antermony Road in Milton of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire, at 2.40pm on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old man, who was driving a Jaguar XJR, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition following the collision near Lennoxtown training centre.

Anthony Ralston, who was driving a Mercedes GLE in the opposite direction, was uninjured.

A post on social media said: "Really bad accident in Milton of Campsie about a mile and a half from Lennoxtown.

"Spoke to a couple of people that saw the cars and said it was horrendous."

