Pensioner robbed by bogus caller offering gardening work

The man was able to gain access to the vulnerable 67-year-old's home before stealing money.

A vulnerable pensioner has been robbed of thousands of pounds after being duped by a bogus workman in a "sickening" robbery in West Dunbartonshire.

The 67-year-old victim was at his home address in Whin Street, Clydebank when a man wearing an orange high visibility jacket and high visibility trousers came to the door offering to carry out gardening work.

After gaining access to the property the man, described as being aged between 30 and 40 with a stocky build and heavy beard, stole a four-figure sum before making off.

Police have now issued a warning to the public to be on their guard as they appeal for witnesses the incident that took place at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

Officers believe the suspect may have been knocking on several doors offering to cut grass or hedges over the past week and have asked anyone approached by the man to contact them.

Detective Inspector Ogilvie Ross from Clydebank CID, said: "This sickening individual has preyed on a vulnerable man.

"This crime was reported to us on Tuesday but I believe the suspect may have been in the Clydebank area over the past week, knocking on doors, offering gardening services such as cutting hedges.

"There may be other people in the Clydebank area who have been approached by this man or who may have seen him and I would appeal to them to come forward to police.

"If you have had someone at your door recently that you were unsure of, or if a relative has informed you of an incident, we would like to hear from you."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at Clydebank CID on 101.

