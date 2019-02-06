Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

The man was hit by a Volvo on Fulton Street in Glasgow at around 6.35am on Wednesday.

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

The man was struck by a Volvo V40 on Fulton Street at its junction with Tambowie Street around 6.35am on Wednesday.

He was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for a head injury. Medical staff described his condition as serious but stable.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured in the incident.

The road was closed for several hours and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding this crash.

"The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable and officers are still working to establish his identity and inform his family.

"Any witnesses, or anyone who was driving on Fulton Street and Tambowie Street around the time of the incident this morning with dash-cam footage is urged to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit on 101.