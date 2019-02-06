Tailbacks after lorry drivers start fighting on road

Police were called to the A75 near Dam Hill at Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police: Tailbacks were caused in the area.

Tailbacks were caused after two lorry drivers were seen fighting on a road.

Police were called to the A75 near Dam Hill at Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway at 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police want to trace the driver of a blue and red Scania R580.

He is 6ft 5in, muscular, has short grey hair and a long beard. The man was wearing a black and grey shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

