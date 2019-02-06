Tailbacks after lorry drivers start fighting on road
Police were called to the A75 near Dam Hill at Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway.
Tailbacks were caused after two lorry drivers were seen fighting on a road.
Police were called to the A75 near Dam Hill at Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway at 11.30am on Wednesday.
Police want to trace the driver of a blue and red Scania R580.
He is 6ft 5in, muscular, has short grey hair and a long beard. The man was wearing a black and grey shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
