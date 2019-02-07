Former Celtic Boys Club boss jailed for molesting children

Frank Cairney was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

Frank Cairney: He has been jailed.

A former manager of Celtic Boys Club who sexually abused eight teenagers has been jailed.

Frank Cairney, 83, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of nine charges of molesting young boys at football clubs he ran between 1965 and 1986.

He was found to have abused the teens while running St Columba's Boys Guild in Viewpark, Lanarkshire, and the under-16s team at Celtic Boys Club.

Cairney joined Celtic Boys Club in 1971 after being asked to run the youth side by legendary manager Jock Stein.

Jailed: He sexually abused eight teenagers.

He molested youngsters in a church hall, in his car and at Celtic's Barrowfield training ground.

Cairney returned to court for sentencing after being released on bail.

One of the victims, who was abused in the early 1970's, has launched a civil case against Celtic FC with Thompsons Solicitors.

After the guilty verdict, he said: "Finally justice has caught up with Frank Cairney who as everyone now knows is an evil paedophile.

Football: The offences took place between 1965 and 1986.

"He used his high standing at Celtic FC though his work with the boys clubs to gain access to innocent young boys like myself and abuse them in the most horrible way.

"I'm glad Cairney will now pay for his crimes and this brings a small amount of closure to myself and other victims.

"What me and the other victims of abuse at Celtic now want to see is the senior club take responsibility for the action of these abusers who operated with complete freedom within Celtic Park.

"The stance Celtic have taken saying they do not have any legal responsibility is revolting and insulting. Celtic FC called the shots with the boys club. It's time the club acted with some basic decency over our legal claims."

