  • STV
  • MySTV

Emotional Taggart star tells of race to dying daughter

Polly Bartlett

Actor John Michie wept in the witness stand as spoke about the night his daughter died.

Louella Michie: Died at a music festival.
Louella Michie: Died at a music festival. SNS

Taggart actor John Michie wept as he described the "struggle" to get to his daughter as she lay dying at a music festival.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, died an hour before her 25th birthday at Bestival in Dorset on September 10, 2017.

She was allegedly given the class A party drug 2CP by her on-off boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, and died as her parents rushed to help.

Mr Michie wept in the witness stand at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday as he described his efforts to persuade a member of security staff to let him into the festival site.

He said he eventually convinced one attendant to take his phone, which had a location pin-drop sent to them by Broughton, while they waited at the entrance.

The couple waited up to 90 minutes before they heard their daughter's body had been found, he said.

Broughton, of London, denies manslaughter and supplying Louella the drug.

Ceon Broughton: Allegedly gave Louella drugs.
Ceon Broughton: Allegedly gave Louella drugs. Dorset Police

The jury heard how her family were eating Sunday dinner in their London home when they received a call from Broughton in which Louella could also be heard.

Mr Michie said: "The thing that I most remember was that Louella seemed very distressed. I could hear her in the background shouting things like 'I hate you, I don't trust you', obviously referring to Ceon."

He added: "I've never heard her speak in that way. It almost didn't sound like her."

Mr Michie said that Broughton didn't sound "concerned".

"Obviously any normal person would be concerned," he added.

Mr Michie said he thought Louella and Broughton's relationship was "beautiful to see" and that he issued a statement in support of Broughton following press reports he was allegedly involved in murder.

But he said he had not realised "how he had not taken her to get help, how he had seen her in a very, very distressed state and how, I believe, he possibly even filmed her after she had died".

'I don't know how you could ever say you loved someone if you left them to die in front of you'
John Michie

"I think Louella loved Ceon. I'm not sure he loved her. I don't know how you could ever say you loved someone if you left them to die in front of you," Mr Michie told jurors.

The court was previously shown a 50-minute video of Louella in which she shouts at Broughton to "film me", "call my mum" and "call my brother, call my sister".

He also took a photo of Louella around the time she died as she lay motionless in undergrowth with her eyes closed, the court heard.

Giving evidence, Louella's mother, Carol Fletcher-Michie, said she had "trusted" Broughton, who had even spent a Christmas with the family.

Bestival: Takes place on the Lulworth Estate in Dorset.
Bestival: Takes place on the Lulworth Estate in Dorset. Wikipedia Commons

She said her daughter sounded like a "wild animal" and was "screeching" in the call received from Broughton.

"I couldn't believe that was her voice and that's the last time I heard her voice," she told the court.

An emotional Ms Fletcher-Michie said her daughter loved dancing and taught Voga - a combination of yoga and dance - at festivals and retreats around the world.

She had an "open relationship" with her daughter and had discussed the need to be "careful" around drugs.

Ms Fletcher-Michie said she believed Louella loved Broughton "more than anyone she had before".

Louella's sister Daisy Fletcher-Michie and her brother Sam Fletcher-Michie also told the court how they had "begged" Broughton on the phone to take Louella to a medical tent.

A tearful Daisy said she "so wanted to believe that Ceon had done everything he could" to help her sister, but claimed he "did nothing to help her and put himself first".

The trial continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.