Emotional Taggart star tells of race to dying daughter

Actor John Michie wept in the witness stand as spoke about the night his daughter died.

Louella Michie: Died at a music festival. SNS

Taggart actor John Michie wept as he described the "struggle" to get to his daughter as she lay dying at a music festival.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, died an hour before her 25th birthday at Bestival in Dorset on September 10, 2017.

She was allegedly given the class A party drug 2CP by her on-off boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, and died as her parents rushed to help.

Mr Michie wept in the witness stand at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday as he described his efforts to persuade a member of security staff to let him into the festival site.

He said he eventually convinced one attendant to take his phone, which had a location pin-drop sent to them by Broughton, while they waited at the entrance.

The couple waited up to 90 minutes before they heard their daughter's body had been found, he said.

Broughton, of London, denies manslaughter and supplying Louella the drug.

Ceon Broughton: Allegedly gave Louella drugs. Dorset Police

The jury heard how her family were eating Sunday dinner in their London home when they received a call from Broughton in which Louella could also be heard.

Mr Michie said: "The thing that I most remember was that Louella seemed very distressed. I could hear her in the background shouting things like 'I hate you, I don't trust you', obviously referring to Ceon."

He added: "I've never heard her speak in that way. It almost didn't sound like her."

Mr Michie said that Broughton didn't sound "concerned".

"Obviously any normal person would be concerned," he added.

Mr Michie said he thought Louella and Broughton's relationship was "beautiful to see" and that he issued a statement in support of Broughton following press reports he was allegedly involved in murder.

But he said he had not realised "how he had not taken her to get help, how he had seen her in a very, very distressed state and how, I believe, he possibly even filmed her after she had died".

'I don't know how you could ever say you loved someone if you left them to die in front of you' John Michie

"I think Louella loved Ceon. I'm not sure he loved her. I don't know how you could ever say you loved someone if you left them to die in front of you," Mr Michie told jurors.

The court was previously shown a 50-minute video of Louella in which she shouts at Broughton to "film me", "call my mum" and "call my brother, call my sister".

He also took a photo of Louella around the time she died as she lay motionless in undergrowth with her eyes closed, the court heard.

Giving evidence, Louella's mother, Carol Fletcher-Michie, said she had "trusted" Broughton, who had even spent a Christmas with the family.

Bestival: Takes place on the Lulworth Estate in Dorset. Wikipedia Commons

She said her daughter sounded like a "wild animal" and was "screeching" in the call received from Broughton.

"I couldn't believe that was her voice and that's the last time I heard her voice," she told the court.

An emotional Ms Fletcher-Michie said her daughter loved dancing and taught Voga - a combination of yoga and dance - at festivals and retreats around the world.

She had an "open relationship" with her daughter and had discussed the need to be "careful" around drugs.

Ms Fletcher-Michie said she believed Louella loved Broughton "more than anyone she had before".

Louella's sister Daisy Fletcher-Michie and her brother Sam Fletcher-Michie also told the court how they had "begged" Broughton on the phone to take Louella to a medical tent.

A tearful Daisy said she "so wanted to believe that Ceon had done everything he could" to help her sister, but claimed he "did nothing to help her and put himself first".

The trial continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.