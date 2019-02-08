Family's plea for murderer to help them find Julie's remains

Andrew Wallace jailed for at least 28 years over murder of gran at her flat in Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5999644109001-0206-reilly-wide.jpg" />

The family of a gran who was murdered and dismembered have told her killer: "Please tell us where she is."

Andrew Wallace, 42, was jailed for at least 28 years on Friday for murdering Julie Reilly in Glasgow last February.

She died at her home in Shieldhall Road, Govan, between February 6 and 15 last year.

Wallace then got rid of the 47-year-old's body and tried to hide his involvement in the death over a near seven-week period.

He put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases before burying them. Police have so far only managed to find some of her body in a garden in nearby Drumoyne Drive.

Speaking outside court, Julie's sister Lynne Bryce said: "Please tell us where Julie is. Let my mum have her wee girl back.

"Let her first grandchild have somewhere to go and grieve for Julie."

Wallace had trained as a butcher, which Lynne believes was part of his plan to dismember her.

In an interview with STV News, she said Wallace was attempting to remain "in control" by refusing to reveal where he left her remains.

Death: Tributes have been paid to Julie.

"I don't think he will ever admit where she is - that's his element of control - 'I'll tell them I did it but I won't tell them where she is'," Lynne said.

"It's his control over us. He knows where she is and we don't. We had the funeral on January 14 when we buried what we had.

"I don't think it will ever leave my mind. I will never not talk about her every day - I hope so much he manages to say where she is."

Wallace cleaned Julie's bloodstained flat to try and wipe any evidence and told people she had moved to a new home in Penilee.

The gran, who had recently suffered a brain injury, had been reported missing by worried relatives who had not heard from her for weeks.

Family: She fears she will never know the truth.

Lynne said: "To go on to train as a butcher, they gave him the qualifications to dismembering a body.

"I know nothing will bring Julie back but I want to make sure everybody out there knows who he is and what he's done."

She added: "He knew exactly what he was doing from the second he was training to be that butcher.

"He trained to be that butcher to cut someone up and unfortunately my sister was the vulnerable one who took him in and thought she could have helped him.

"She wouldn't have backed down from him and he wouldn't have liked that - he likes to think he's the big man."

A murder hunt was launched last April following the gruesome discovery of body parts close to Julie's home. Wallace was soon arrested after detectives stepped up the probe.

In court earlier this week, a judge heard Wallace had killed before - he was just 15 in 1992 when he was convicted of culpable homicide.

Lynne added: "Why was he let out after serving eight years of a ten-year sentence? He was never kept an eye on when he was released."

Julie's daughter, Tiona Hanlon, said at first she couldn't believe her mum was dead. The 23-year-old thinks Wallace looked at Julie as an "easy" target.

Devastated: The family want answers.

"It was obvious for anyone to see she was vulnerable and I think he knew it. She never had any family up there and he knew it," she told STV News.

"He was in her life for two months. I think he just thought 'this will be easy'.

"Before he said she had moved away I just thought she went missing. My mum used to go to London and we wouldn't hear from her so it wasn't that unusual.

"When we knew she was missing with someone else then I thought he was on the run from the police and she went with him.

"When she never went to her appointments, I was like 'why is she doing this?'.

"You just felt you knew something was wrong, especially with him. We thought all along 'he has done something'."

Tiona added: "The police said they had reason to believe she was no longer with us. I still never believed this because they never had a body so I didn't want to believe it.

"The inspector was due to come on the Monday but we got a phone call on the Sunday. He said we had found Julie but then unfortunately he said only part of her.

Julie's family speak outside court on Friday. STV

"I feel as if he should never have been walking the streets in the first place."

Asked if Wallace will ever tell the family where her mum is, she said: "No, I hope he does but I don't think he will.

"It's not easy knowing she is somewhere else but there is nothing we can do really and we just have to stay positive and get on with it."

Outside count following Friday's sentencing, Julie's sister Lynne thanked police for bringing Wallace to justice.

She said: "On behalf of my mum, Julie's family and myself we would like to thank (Detective Chief Inspector) Mark Bell and his whole team for the significant work in solving this case and all who helped out with the police.

"Without them Andrew Wallace could still be walking the streets to kill again. So from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you all.

"I hope that if he (Wallace) has a heart he could now please tell us where he put my sister and let her come home to be put to rest properly."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.