In pictures: How the new Paisley Town Hall will look

A first glimpse at what to expect from the transformed town hall after £22m revamp.

Revamp: Artist impression of new Paisley Town Hall. Renfrewshire Council

The people of Paisley have been given a first glimpse of what to expect from their new town hall.

The Victorian-era town hall is undergoing a £22m refurbishment into what the council say will be one of the west of Scotland's landmark entertainment venues when it reopens in 2021.

Artists' impressions show how the revamp will include entirely new rooms and an increased capacity they hope will attract big-name performers.

Town Hall: Artist impression of dance studio. Renfrewshire Council.

The capacity of the main hall will be increased to 1200 for a standing gig and a new café-bar and dance studio will be built in unused space.

There will also be a smaller 'venue-within-a-venue' to host community events.

Bar: Artist impression of revamp. Renfrewshire Council.

The refurbishment also includes a lowered stage, new seating, better sight-lines and acoustics, a new reception area and improved access.

There will also be an entire replacement of the building's decades-old electrical and mechanical equipment, and improved backroom facilities allowing more weddings and conferences.

Artist impression: How the bar area will look. Renfrewshire Council.

The revamp of Paisley Town Hall will be part a bigger investment in the town including a transformation of Paisley Museum and a new home for library services on the High Street.

Mark Mackie, of promoter Regular Music, said: "As a Paisley buddy myself, I'm really excited about the transformation of Paisley Town Hall.

"This investment is great news for gig-goers in the west of Scotland and it's definitely a venue Regular Music would look to bring bands to.

"The new facilities, refurbished auditorium and café-bar will make it a must-visit venue for bands and audiences."

