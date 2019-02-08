Glaswegian guitar pioneer Jim Dunlop dies, aged 82

Jim Dunlop used his spare time to create accessories for guitars while working as an engineer.

Jim Dunlop: Died aged 82. @jimdunlopusa Twitter

Guitar pioneer, influencer and businessman Jim Dunlop has died at the age of 82.

Born in Glasgow in 1936, the entrepreneur moved to Canada as a young man before heading to California, USA, with his wife Bernice.

Working as an engineer in the San Francisco Bay Area, he used his spare time to create accessories for guitars.

In 1965 he founded Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc. and found success with handmade capos - a movable bar attached to the fingerboard to raise the pitch of the strings.

He then took the decision to become a maker of guitar picks, designing them gauged by a specific thickness.

After experimenting with different measurements he created Tortex Picks, which are among the most popular plectrums for guitarists in the world today.

The business expanded into guitar effects in the 1980s and is now one of the largest pedal companies globally.

This move led to collaborations with the family of Jimi Hendrix and artists such as Eddie Van Halen, Dimebag Darrell and Slash.

Guitarists from the world of music paid tribute to Mr Dunlop on social media, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Slash and blues legend Buddy Guy.

He was widowed by Bernice in 2001 and is survived by his wife of seven years Linda, daughter Jasmin Powell, son Jimmy and grandchildren Alyssa Powell, Krista Powell and Max Dunlop.

His death was announced by his company on Thursday.

