Murderer who dismembered gran and buried body parts jailed

Andrew Wallace was sentenced for murdering Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow's Govan.

Julie Reilly: Her body was dismembered.

Warning: This article contains graphic images.

A convicted killer who murdered a vulnerable gran before dismembering her body has been jailed for at least 28 years.

Andrew Wallace was given a life sentence for murdering Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow last February.

The killing occurred at her home in Shieldhall Road, Govan, between February 6 and 15 last year.

Murder: Her remains were put in plastic bags and suitcases.

Wallace then got rid of the 47-year-old's body and tried to hide his involvement in the death over a near seven-week period.

At a number of addresses he dismembered Ms Reilly and cut off her legs with a knife.

He then put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases before burying them at a property in nearby Drumoyne Drive.

Wallace also cleaned Ms Reilly's bloodstained flat to try and wipe any evidence.

The killer went on to tell other peopleshe had moved to a new home in Penilee.

Death: She was killed in her flat.

The gran, who recently suffered a brain injury, had been reported missing by worried relatives who had not heard from her for weeks.

A murder hunt was launched last April following the gruesome discovery of body parts close to Ms Reilly's home.

Ms Reilly was last seen on CCTV at an Aldi supermarket near her home last February.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5999999799001-murdered-gran-last-seen-with-her-killer-in-aldi.jpg" />

Wallace was soon arrested after detectives stepped up the probe.

The 42 year-old was sentenced on Friday at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard that on February 7, Wallace appeared dishevelled and told a friend: "I've murdered a c***. I have to get rid of a body."

Two days later, he moved into a friend's house and said he had struck a deer in a car and intended to sell the meat. He then appeared dragging a large brown suitcase, which she said contained the meat.

Blood found in Julie's bedroom

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6000008404001-reilly-bedroom-still-gfx.jpg" />

Police received numerous calls from members of the public between April 19 and 23, including from one who said there appeared to be a bone with flesh attached lying in his garden.

Another caller said they had found an apparent burial site in Drumoyne Drive. Another bone was found and DNA confirmed it was Julie.

Wallace - who has numerous previous convictions and has spent most of his adult life in custody - said Ms Reillyhas first held a knife at him, before he took it and stabbed her.

When police examined Ms Reilly's flat as part of the missing person's investigation, they found traces of blood in the hall, kitchen, bedrooms and living room.

Living room: Blood found on floor

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6000009732001-reilly-livingroom-still-gfx.jpg" />

Ms Reilly's blood was also found in the bath and Wallace's fingerprint was found mixed with her blood on the front of the washing machine.

Shoe prints in blood were also found which matched training shoes seized from Wallace.

Prior to sentencing, judge Lady Rae asked defence lawyer Ian Duguid if Wallace was "prepared to co-operate" in helping police find the rest of Ms Reilly's remains.

The QC replied: "My instructions are once these proceedings are completed, he is prepared to entertain an approach by officers."

Land where some of Ms Reilly's remains were found.

After handing him the life sentence and ordering him to serve at least 28 years, the judge old Wallace his "attitude and demeanour" showed he was a "callous individual".

Police Scotland said they would continue to search for Ms Reilly's remains.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell said: "I welcome the sentence imposed on Andrew Wallace by the High Court which now protects our communities from him for a considerable period of time.

"I would appeal directly to Andrew Wallace to engage with me and tell me where Julie is. There is no value in withholding her whereabouts from me and indeed the courageous thing to do now is disclose where Julie is in order that I can take steps to recover her.

"I'm asking Andrew Wallace to reflect and speak to me.

"The most important thing now is to find Julie and provide her and her family with the dignity and respect that they deserve."

