  • STV
  • MySTV

Murderer who dismembered gran and buried body parts jailed

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Andrew Wallace was sentenced for murdering Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow's Govan.

Julie Reilly: Her body was dismembered.
Julie Reilly: Her body was dismembered.

Warning: This article contains graphic images.

A convicted killer who murdered a vulnerable gran before dismembering her body has been jailed for at least 28 years.

Andrew Wallace was given a life sentence for murdering Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow last February.

The killing occurred at her home in Shieldhall Road, Govan, between February 6 and 15 last year.

Murder: Her remains were put in plastic bags and suitcases.
Murder: Her remains were put in plastic bags and suitcases.

Wallace then got rid of the 47-year-old's body and tried to hide his involvement in the death over a near seven-week period.

At a number of addresses he dismembered Ms Reilly and cut off her legs with a knife.

He then put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases before burying them at a property in nearby Drumoyne Drive.

Wallace also cleaned Ms Reilly's bloodstained flat to try and wipe any evidence.

The killer went on to tell other peopleshe had moved to a new home in Penilee.

Death: She was killed in her flat.
Death: She was killed in her flat.

The gran, who recently suffered a brain injury, had been reported missing by worried relatives who had not heard from her for weeks.

A murder hunt was launched last April following the gruesome discovery of body parts close to Ms Reilly's home.

Ms Reilly was last seen on CCTV at an Aldi supermarket near her home last February.

Wallace was soon arrested after detectives stepped up the probe.

The 42 year-old was sentenced on Friday at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard that on February 7, Wallace appeared dishevelled and told a friend: "I've murdered a c***. I have to get rid of a body."

Two days later, he moved into a friend's house and said he had struck a deer in a car and intended to sell the meat. He then appeared dragging a large brown suitcase, which she said contained the meat.

Blood found in Julie's bedroom

Police received numerous calls from members of the public between April 19 and 23, including from one who said there appeared to be a bone with flesh attached lying in his garden.

Another caller said they had found an apparent burial site in Drumoyne Drive. Another bone was found and DNA confirmed it was Julie.

Wallace - who has numerous previous convictions and has spent most of his adult life in custody - said Ms Reillyhas first held a knife at him, before he took it and stabbed her.

When police examined Ms Reilly's flat as part of the missing person's investigation, they found traces of blood in the hall, kitchen, bedrooms and living room.

Living room: Blood found on floor

Ms Reilly's blood was also found in the bath and Wallace's fingerprint was found mixed with her blood on the front of the washing machine.

Shoe prints in blood were also found which matched training shoes seized from Wallace.

Prior to sentencing, judge Lady Rae asked defence lawyer Ian Duguid if Wallace was "prepared to co-operate" in helping police find the rest of Ms Reilly's remains.

The QC replied: "My instructions are once these proceedings are completed, he is prepared to entertain an approach by officers."

Land where some of Ms Reilly's remains were found.
Land where some of Ms Reilly's remains were found.

After handing him the life sentence and ordering him to serve at least 28 years, the judge old Wallace his "attitude and demeanour" showed he was a "callous individual".

Police Scotland said they would continue to search for Ms Reilly's remains.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell said: "I welcome the sentence imposed on Andrew Wallace by the High Court which now protects our communities from him for a considerable period of time.

"I would appeal directly to Andrew Wallace to engage with me and tell me where Julie is. There is no value in withholding her whereabouts from me and indeed the courageous thing to do now is disclose where Julie is in order that I can take steps to recover her. 

"I'm asking Andrew Wallace to reflect and speak to me.

"The most important thing now is to find Julie and provide her and her family with the dignity and respect that they deserve."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.