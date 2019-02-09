New film pays tribute to Glasgow rapper who took own life

Calum 'Lumo' Barnes death at the age of 21 shocked the hip-hop community in Scotland.

Glasgow is to host the premiere of a documentary telling the story of rapper Calum 'Lumo' Barnes, who took his own life at the age of 21.

His death shocked the hip-hop community, who have come together to remember the young musician in We Are All Here.

Hannah Currie, the film's director, hopes that speaking out about mental health issues will help others.

"When I read about his story I reached out to some of his friends and asked them if they would be willing to tell his story and they said 'yes'," she said.

"They then introduced me to some of Calum's family who were very open about sharing his story in order to help other people."

We Are All Here won a prestigious MIND Media Award in November 2018. Hannah and Calum's sister Jenn Barnes collected it in Calum's memory.

"Growing up he was just such a happy little boy," said Jenn.

"Everything that happened it was just such a massive shock for us. It was a massive, massive shock."

On Sunday, hundreds of people will watch gather to watch the film as it premieres at St Luke's music and art venue in Glasgow.

There there will be performances from Calum's friends and a mental health and music discussion featuring Glasgow rapper and author Darren 'Loki' McGarvey.

"It was important for me to be involved because I knew Calum and I thought a lot of him," said Darren.

"A very talented and sensitive young man."

"As someone who's experienced mental health problems and comes from a community where everyone has experienced them, then I've always been interested in doing whatever I can to raise awareness or support people that are struggling."

If you have been affected by any issues raised in this feature, you can call Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 161 123.

