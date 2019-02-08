Body found on beach in search for missing dog walker 

A man's body was recovered from the water on Friday afternoon.

Stewart Leask: Reported missing on Sunday.

A body has been found washed up on an Ayrshire beach during a search for a missing man.

Police were called to the scene near Montgomerie Crescent in Saltcoats at around 1.15pm on Friday and the man's body was recovered from the water.

Stewart Leask, from Milngavie, has been missing for five days and was last seen by his wife at their holiday home in Whiting Bay, Arran, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

The 70-year-old was seen heading towards Glenashdale Falls with his German Shepherd dog Corrie.

On Tuesday Police found his dog near Dyemill car park in Lamlash.

Although formal identification has still to take place, Mr Leask's family have been informed of the find.

A post mortem examination will now take place to establish the exact cause of death, however police say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

