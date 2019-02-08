Former One O'Clock Gang presenter Jimmy Nairn dies at 91

Father of celebrity chef Nick Nairn, the presenter was one of the first voices heard on STV.

Nairn: The popular television show host has passed away. STV

Jimmy Nairn, one of the first voices to be heard on STV, has died.

The 91-year-old, father to celebrity chef Nick Nairn, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday night.

He was one of the cast members on STV show The One O'Clock Gang, filled with sketches and songs in the 1960s.

Working alongside Dorothy Paul, Charlie Sim, Larry Marshall and Wally Butler, audiences would queue round the block at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow every day to be entertained by the gang.

His son Nick said he had lived "an extraordinary life".

"It is with great sadness that I must announce the death of Jimmy Nairn, my father, who passed away last night at the age of 91," the chef said.

"Dad had an extraordinary life, from businessman to actor to an ambassador for all things Scottish. He excelled at whatever he turned his hand to. He possessed a formidable intellect and had a unique and incisive understanding of the ways of the world.

Jimmy was a much loved figure on the small screen. Nairn Family

"He was a successful entrepreneur who choose lifestyle over materialism. His judgement and sensibility were matchless, he was blessed with a rare and uncanny ability to see things for what they really were.

"However, his greatest achievement by far was his family and the wonderful home he created here at Lochend.

"He and my mum, Irene, conducted an incredible lifelong love affair, they were best friends, confidants and true partners. Married for 61 years they have three loving children, my sister Victoria, my brother Topher and myself.

"He enjoyed an exceptional relationship with my brother-in-law Chris, they shared many common interests and a passion for woodworking.

"He leaves five adoring grandchildren. He was surrounded by all of his family at the end and will never be forgotten."

