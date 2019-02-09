  • STV
Glasgow Fopp saved from closure after customer outcry 

STV

Fopp on Byres Road will stay open after being marked for closure in a deal to save HMV.

Saved: Fopp on Byres Road will reopen after being closed as part of the HMV takeover deal.
Saved: Fopp on Byres Road will reopen after being closed as part of the HMV takeover deal. Google Maps

A Glasgow branch of the Fopp record stores on has been saved from closure after an outcry from customers and musicians.

Fopp on Byres road was to be one of 27 stores closed as part of a deal which saved the collapsed HMV business.

Customers and musicians alike hit out at the decision to close the store.

However, after negotiations an agreement has been reached to save the popular record store.

A spokesman for HMV said: "This is the best outcome for everyone and we are delighted to share the good news with all those who have been so supportive over the past weeks.

"There has been a huge amount of goodwill and a tremendous groundswell of support for this store in particular, with many customers and media campaigns calling for it to be re-opened."

He added: "We would like to thank all of the bands and musicians, and especially our amazing customers, who's support cannot be underestimated."

Byres Road was the site of the first Fopp record store which was set-up by Englishman Gordon Montgomery in 1981.

The company proved a popular choice with music lovers and grew to become the third largest specialist music store with over 100 branches across the UK.

After a downturn in sales, the company was taken over by HMV in 2007.

HMV has been bought over by Canadian company Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited, who will acquire 100 of its stores throughout the UK.

Sunshine Records was founded in 1977 and had five stores throughout Canada when it was bought by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman in 2014 who quickly expanded the number to 84 after three years.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur, who also owns Everest Toys, the largest toys and games distribution company in North America, is a self-proclaimed lover of vinyl records and is adamant that traditional music stores remain viable despite consumers ditching CDs in favour of digital downloads.

Sunrise beat off competition from Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley to bring 100 of the stores out of administration and save thousands of jobs in the process.

Doug Putman, chief executive of Sunrise Records, said: "We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1500 employees to our growing team.

"By catering to music and entertainment lovers, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage customers with a diverse range of physical format content, and replicate our success in Canada.

"We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and most importantly our customers."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.