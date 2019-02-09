Man arrested after assault and attempted robbery at bookies

A 39-year-old man has been detained after the incident at a Wishaw bookmakers.

A man has been arrested in connection with assault and an attempted robbery at a bookmakers in Wishaw.

The 39-year-old arrested after the incident which took place at a William Hill bookmakers on Millbank Road at about 8:10pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers were called to a report of an assault with attempt to rob at a bookmakers in Millbank Road in Wishaw.

"Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested. He will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

