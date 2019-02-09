Man arrested after assault and attempted robbery at bookies
A 39-year-old man has been detained after the incident at a Wishaw bookmakers.
A man has been arrested in connection with assault and an attempted robbery at a bookmakers in Wishaw.
The 39-year-old arrested after the incident which took place at a William Hill bookmakers on Millbank Road at about 8:10pm on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers were called to a report of an assault with attempt to rob at a bookmakers in Millbank Road in Wishaw.
"Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested. He will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.