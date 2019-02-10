Fire crews battle marina blaze as boats go up in flames
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Kip Marina since the early hours of Sunday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Services were called out to the Inverclyde marina at around 1:45am on Sunday morning after receiving reports that number of boats were on fire.
Crews are still in attendance and there are no casualties.
A spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.45am on Sunday February 10 to reports a number of boats were on fire.
"Operations control mobilised five fire engines and firefighters tackled the flames.
"There are no casualties and crews are still in attendance."
