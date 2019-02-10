Fire crews battle marina blaze as boats go up in flames 

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Kip Marina since the early hours of Sunday.

Fire: Crews were called to the marina in the early hours of Sunday morning. Colin Campbell / Creative Commons

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Kip Marina since the early hours of Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Services were called out to the Inverclyde marina at around 1:45am on Sunday morning after receiving reports that number of boats were on fire.

Crews are still in attendance and there are no casualties.

A spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.45am on Sunday February 10 to reports a number of boats were on fire.

"Operations control mobilised five fire engines and firefighters tackled the flames.

"There are no casualties and crews are still in attendance."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.