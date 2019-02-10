Glasgow Jet2 flight diverted after mid-air technical fault 

A flight to Tenerife was forced to land at Manchester airport after a problem was detected

Diverted: The flight was forced to turn back after a technical fault. CC by Björn Strey / Cropped

A Jet2 flight heading for Tenerife was forced to divert to Manchester Airport due to a mid-air technical fault.

Flight LS155, a Boeing 737-8MG, took off from Glasgow Airport at around 8:55 on Sunday but was forced to turn around while flying over the Republic of Ireland.

The flight then landed safely in Manchester Airport, with fire crews waiting.

A spokeswoman for Jet2 confirmed the diversion was the result of a " minor technical fault."

The fault is believed to be linked to a water supply used to supply teas and coffees on the aircraft.

Passengers are expected to leave Manchester on a replacement flight on Sunday afternoon.

Tracked: Flight LS155 turned back as it was flying over Cork.

